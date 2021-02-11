Poplar Bluff, Mo. pediatrician accused of having sexual contact with a child

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff pediatrician is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with a child.
Joseph Fernando, 65, faces a felony count of first-degree statutory sodomy.
According to court documents, the victim was described as a boy younger than 14 years old.
The alleged incident happened in November 2020 in Dexter, Mo.
On Feb. 10, Dexter police say Fernando turned himself into the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.
Fernando is being held at the Stoddard County Justice Center on a no-bond warrant.
The COO of Women’s Health Specialists said Joseph Fernando is no longer affiliated with that office after he retired on Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding any concerns involving Dr. Fernando, please contact Detective’s Hank Trout, Cory Mills or Thomas Forkum at the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
