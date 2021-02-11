Poplar Bluff police give tips for driving in hazardous winter weather

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerous weather conditions are upon us and law enforcement in Butler County is encouraging you to drive safely.
Due to hazardous conditions, multiple crashes are happening across our roadways.
“Was driving along, and the truck started to spin, and I winded up in the ditch.”
Poplar Bluff resident Don Nelson said his advice to other drivers is to use caution.
“People were actually passing me,” he said. “I don’t understand why my truck went into a spin and I was actually going at the right speed.”
He said bad weather is what caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
“I guess I hit a slick spot or something,” he said.
When driving in cold, icy, and wet conditions, local law enforcement wants you to slow down.
They want you to know the speed limit posted is for ideal, perfect conditions; and whenever possible, just stay home.
“We have a lot of very slick conditions coming,” said Lieutenant Josh Stewart of the Poplar Bluff Police Department. “We have some freezing rain, that it’s my understanding is going to accumulate on the roads and is going to make traffic very difficult.”
He said it’s important for drivers to be as safe as possible during these conditions.
“Give yourself plenty of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you,” Lt. Stewart said. “If you do approach an accident scene, give plenty of room to the emergency workers.”
He said, this way, you will not cause additional crashes.
“Pay attention to the road, that way you’re not running off the shoulder and not paying to much attention to the accident, rather than the road,” he said.
“…and, just be very careful and slow down.”
Hazardous weather conditions are expected to last for the next couple of days.
