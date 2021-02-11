Power outages reported throughout Northeast Arkansas

An ice storm that moved into Northeast Arkansas early Thursday morning brought with it sleet and freezing rain, as well as power outages.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 11, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 8:09 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice storm that moved into Northeast Arkansas early Thursday morning brought with it sleet and freezing rain, as well as power outages.

At 6:15 a.m., Entergy Arkansas reported 2,100 customers without power in Mississippi County, by 8 a.m. they had reduced that number to 837.

The company reported sporadic outages in Craighead, Independence, Jackson, Poinsett, and White Counties.

Meanwhile, Jonesboro City Water and Light reported no outages as of 6:18 a.m.

