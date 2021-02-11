23rd Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon set for Friday, Feb. 19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 23rd Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, Feb. 19.
Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.
A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing, and able to battle their critical illnesses.
Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know, and their creativity is the driving force behind some incredible wish experiences.
Join the Jonesboro Radio Group from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks, and Hot 107.5 to hear from wish kids who will share their wish stories and will no doubt touch your heart and make you smile.
Help make wishes come true on Friday, Feb. 19 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT.
- ON THE PHONE - (870) 933-8800.
- ONLINE - You can donate online, through a secure server via the Make-A-Wish donation page.
- TEXT - Text the word WISH to 77000 to get a donation link sent to your phone.
- IN-STORE & SELECT LOCATIONS - Donation flyers will be set up at various grocery stores and banks on Fri., Feb. 19. Scan the QR Code with your cell phone camera on one of those flyers while you’re out running errands. It’ll direct you straight to our donation page.
