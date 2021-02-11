Several drivers end up in a ditch in Harrisburg after icy roads

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Road conditions have not been ideal on Highway 1 from Jonesboro into Harrisburg. On Wednesday morning, several people ended up in the ditch.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 14 confirmed accidents so far. That’s not counting all of the people that first responders have helped out of ditches. There have been two confirmed rollovers.
Several accidents also happened past Greenfield. There haven’t been as many problems on Highway 14 going west.
Harrisburg Fire Chief Ryan Mooney was busy at a scene Wednesday morning. He says it’ll only get worse on Thursday.
“When we got on scene, there were three vehicles actually in the ditch there, and while we were on the scene, actually one came by, tailgating a little too close, and he went into the ditch,” said Mooney.
Andrew Rouse was traveling Wednesday and says, for the most part, he hasn’t had any problems, but he remains cautious.
“Some spots are pretty slick. I’ve heard of some wrecks up at Highway 1 down on Highway 14. My father-in-law said that he was stuck in traffic for an hour,” said Rouse.
County Judge Randy Mills says that no road crews are out now; they are on stand-by if needed with sand trucks.
Chief Mooney says they had a fire meeting Tuesday evening to plan for the worst. He says they have been loading up extra equipment and have put chains on the trucks to drive better through the ice.
Mooney says the best advice he can give is to stay off the road. Black ice will get you. If you must be on the roads, slow down and don’t tailgate.
