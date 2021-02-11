Several flights canceled at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several flights meant to depart from the Memphis International Airport have been canceled or delayed this morning.
Here’s a list of flight departures that have been canceled or rescheduled this morning.
- American Airlines, flight 3865 headed to Dallas - DFW. Canceled, originally set for 11:38 AM
- American Airlines, flight 4254 headed to Dallas - DFW. Rescheduled for 1:43 PM, originally set for 1:13 PM
- American Airlines, flight 3405 headed to Phoenix. Rescheduled for 3:08 PM, originally set for 2:38 PM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 4950 headed to Detroit. Canceled, originally set for 6:16 AM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 3639 headed to Minneapolis. Canceled, originally set for 7:20 AM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 2332 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 7:40 AM
- Southwest Airlines, flight 1059 headed to Houston-Hobby. Canceled, originally set for 7:00 AM
- Southwest Airlines, flight 1645 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 9:40 AM
Airport officials said as early as yesterday some of the airlines made the call to cancel some of today’s flights. So far, there have been 14 cancelations, but many flights are still scheduled.
Glen Thomas with the Memphis International Airport told WMC Action News 5 that some runways and flights are still arriving and departing. He added that crews have deployed de-icing chemicals on the runways overnight. They are also monitoring the runways to make sure ice isn’t accumulating.
Passengers have been advised to check with their airline before traveling. Weather across the nation could create schedule changes.
Temperature sensors are also on the airfield that allows airport officials to be aware of any problem areas.
Officials at the Memphis International Airport tweeted that crews are working to de-ice FedEx cargo jets.
