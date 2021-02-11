Slick roads keeping tow trucks busy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Overnight freezing rain created slick spots on eastern Craighead County roads, causing multiple accidents during the early hours of Wednesday.
Officials say 10 cars crashed near CW Post Road, causing tow truck drivers like Aaron Branscum to be busy.
“It’s just one thing right after the next,” said Branscum, who had to pull two cars from a five-car crash inside of a ditch.
Branscum mentioned that he traveled as far as Trumann to pull cars out of ditches plus do his typical recovery and towing services work Wednesday.
“Individuals and everything, I’d say we had pretty close to 20 today,” he said.
Branscum believes that Wednesday morning was one of the worst wrecks he had to assist, but he knows that as the weather conditions worsen overnight, his job will become tougher.
“That’s keeping our trucks busy,” he said.
He advises that anyone who has to commute should go no more than 35 mph on the road to prevent sliding into ditches.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.