Staying Cold with More Winter Weather Chances

Our first round of winter weather has ended, but ice and sleet will stay on the ground for days to come. Temperatures stay below freezing with little to no sun expected. Colder air moves in for the weekend with highs in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows drop to the single digits. Wind chills will be below zero at times, especially in the mornings. By early next week, the potential for another significant winter storm increases. Data points to a snow event more than ice this time around. Winter weather chances may continue into the rest of next week.