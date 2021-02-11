TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Take it easy,’ roads still icy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Morning commuters had to slow down and take it easy Thursday morning as freezing rain and sleet once more moved through Region 8.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, who was live in the StormTracker, reported just before 5 a.m. that roads were “horrendous” between Jonesboro and Trumann.
Adam Jones, who was located on Harrisburg Road just off Interstate 555, described a “sheet of sleet” covering the roadway, making for a slippery commute.
By Midday, both reported that roads were a little clearer from the heavy traffic, but they cautioned that travel was still treacherous and urged motorists to “take it easy.”
Castleberry said he had seen several ArDOT and Jonesboro city trucks plowing the main roads and spreading sand.
Just after midnight, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley warned that travel would be “dangerous” and urged motorists to use caution if they had to be out.
The first of several reports of crashes and vehicles in ditches came in at 4:10 a.m. in the 5600-block of Southwest Drive.
At 6:45 a.m., ArDOT’s cameras showed Interstate 555 at the Harrisburg Road exit covered in sleet, but traffic was moving at a slow, steady pace.
Like Wednesday, it was just a matter of time before Presley began reporting even more crashes:
- 4:47 a.m. Scenic Drive in front of Walnut Street Baptist Church: Truck on its side
- 4:47 a.m. 100-block of Travis Drive in Bay: Vehicle in ditch
- 4:54 a.m. I-555 and Alexander: SUV in ditch. “This area is very slick.”
- 5 a.m. Scenic Drive and Woodsprings Road: Pickup on its side, road signs down.
- 5:13 a.m. 100-block of Travis in Bay: Rollover crash
- 5:55 a.m. Matthews and Glendale: Car vs. power pole
- 3:40 p.m. Highway 18 and 139 near Monette, pick up in a ditch, no injuries.
- 3:46 p.m. I-555 southbound lane crash reported north of Tyronza.
As of 4 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported roads throughout Northeast Arkansas were covered in ice.
Here are the links to the latest road conditions in Arkansas and surrounding states:
- Arkansas: https://idrivearkansas.com
- Missouri: http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html
- Tennessee: https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.