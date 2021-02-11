What is it? Contraption causes customers to lose power

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Riddle: How can you have a weather-related power outage that’s not caused by the weather?
Answer: When it’s a weather balloon stuck in the wires.
That was the conundrum Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. contended with Thursday morning.
The balloon, according to a social media post, got caught up in its three-phase line south of Trumann.
As you can see, it looked like a blob of ice perched on the wires.
To get it down, line workers had to shut down power for about 15 minutes.
“The balloon and any weather data onboard will be returned to its owner, if possible,” the company stated.
The company tweeted Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and the National Weather Service in Little Rock that “There’s no identifying information on the data box. If you have any suggestions on what to do with it.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.