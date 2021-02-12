Accidents close parts of Arkansas interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ARDOT said Eastern Arkansas saw the most issues on the roads today.
Several accidents closed both 1-55 and 1-40 in different areas throughout the day.
Crews worked hard all day plowing what they could off the roads especially before temperatures fell again.
But they said getting the roads fully clear will take a few days.
Slowdowns and closures plagued I-55 and I-40 throughout the day with many of those accidents reported in St. Francis and Mississippi counties.
The driver’s WMC spoke to Thursday said the ice had them taking all the precautions on the road and experiencing some slipping.
ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said around 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer ran into a pole on I-55 near Blytheville and caused the interstate to close in both directions for about two hours.
Parker said treatment for the roads started days ago.
“We started looking last Friday at the forecast,” said Dave Parker. “We had our meetings. All ten districts got together We started looking at the plan and the salt brine started going down Sunday Monday. We shifted personnel and were manned 24/7 as early as Tuesday.”
Parker said treating an ice event like this one is trickier than just treating snow.
You can’t plow ice so crews relied on a salt mixture that turns it into slush so crews could continue to clear the roads into the weekend.
ARDOT said its focus will be treating the road for the possible snow heading its way.
