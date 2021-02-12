Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has continued to decrease in recent days, with a drop of nearly 1,000 Friday.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s tweet, the state had 12,573 total active cases, down 945 from Thursday’s numbers. The number of total cases increased by 565 to 311,608, while total deaths increased by 13 to 5,212.
No deaths were reported in Region 8 Friday.
As for active cases, several area counties saw decreases Friday.
Craighead County dropped by 39 to 334, while Mississippi County had 168 active cases, down 30 from Thursday. Greene County also had a 25-case drop to 169 active cases, state health officials said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was in the nation’s capital Friday visiting with federal officials on the issue, said the decrease is due to following health rules.
“New & active cases continue the downward trend from the past few days. We’ve made progress & we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance & washing our hands,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We’ll continue following our vaccine plan to get doses administered.”
The number of people hospitalized remained the same at 712 Friday, while the number of people on ventilators increased by 6 to 123.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County first in the state with 81 new cases.
State health officials said over 450,000 vaccine doses had been given to people since the state’s vaccination program began in December, including nearly 10,000 Thursday.
