Arctic Freeze: Pipes, pets, people at danger

Bryan's Midday forecast, Feb. 12
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 1:20 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blast of frigid air this weekend could not only put Region 8 pipes in danger of bursting, but it could also prove fatal to unprotected people and pets.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said Friday the Arctic outbreak will challenge long-standing cold weather records.

“In a time of year where afternoon sunshine carries us into the 50s, we will struggle to reach the low 20s through the middle of next week,” he said.

With steady northerly winds, he added that overnight lows falling into the single digits will feel even colder.

“In fact, ‘feels like’ temperatures at 9-10 degrees below zero will pose significant danger to the unprepared,” McCormick warned.

This comes as the region copes with treacherous roads and sidewalks following this week’s ice storm.

For those who must travel this Valentine’s Day weekend, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley advises carrying an emergency supply kit.

He provided this infographic of items motorists should pack in case they find themselves stranded:

Warming Shelters

For those looking for a warm place to stay, a few warming shelters have opened.

The City of Jonesboro:

  • Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Allen and Parker Parks, open 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

The Salvation Army

Pets

Outside animals are also at risk.

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society warns the cold weather we’re expecting can kill outdoor pets.

“Please, bring them inside or make suitable provisions to keep them warm, dry, and out of the wind,” they said.

