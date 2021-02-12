Arctic Freeze: Pipes, pets, people at danger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blast of frigid air this weekend could not only put Region 8 pipes in danger of bursting, but it could also prove fatal to unprotected people and pets.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said Friday the Arctic outbreak will challenge long-standing cold weather records.
“In a time of year where afternoon sunshine carries us into the 50s, we will struggle to reach the low 20s through the middle of next week,” he said.
With steady northerly winds, he added that overnight lows falling into the single digits will feel even colder.
“In fact, ‘feels like’ temperatures at 9-10 degrees below zero will pose significant danger to the unprepared,” McCormick warned.
This comes as the region copes with treacherous roads and sidewalks following this week’s ice storm.
For those who must travel this Valentine’s Day weekend, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley advises carrying an emergency supply kit.
He provided this infographic of items motorists should pack in case they find themselves stranded:
For those looking for a warm place to stay, a few warming shelters have opened.
- Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Allen and Parker Parks, open 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
The Salvation Army
- The shelter, located at 800 Cate Ave., has opened a 24-hour warming center.
Outside animals are also at risk.
The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society warns the cold weather we’re expecting can kill outdoor pets.
“Please, bring them inside or make suitable provisions to keep them warm, dry, and out of the wind,” they said.
The Region 8 StormTEAM will track this advancing Arctic blast and provide live updates on-air and online:
