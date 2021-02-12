Arkansas State track & field heads to Topeka for Division 1 Challenge

DIVISION I CHALLENGE
Friday, February 12 • Begins at 11:00 AM CT • Topeka, Kansas • Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- All-American Camryn Newton-Smith currently ranks fifth in the NCAA in the pentathlon (4,068 points) after winning at the Samford Multis on Jan. 21.
- Newcomer Lexington Hilton ranks 10th in the NCAA in the men’s 5000m after running a school-record 14:17.69 on Sunday at the Jaguar Invitational.
- Pauline Meyer was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after notching a school-record 9:32.73 in the women’s 3000m on Sunday.
- On the women’s side, A-State owns 23 marks that rank inside the top five in the Sun Belt so far this season, eight No. 1 marks. The men claim 20 top-five spots, including five No. 1 marks.
- Carter Shell owns the No. 22 long jump in the NCAA this season, jumping 7.56m (24-9.75), while Eron Carter is 24th in the men’s weight throw with a mark of 20.61m (67-7.5).
TEAMS PARTICIPATING (5 TEAMS): Arkansas State, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Tulsa, Wichita State
A-STATE’S ENTRIES AT THE DIVISION I CHALLENGE
Field Events (Begin at 10:00 a.m.)
Women’s Shot Put (10:00 a.m.) – Grace Flowers, Chastery Fuamatu, Marie Reed, Babette Vandeput
Men’s Shot Put – Eric Williams, Eron Carter
Women’s Long Jump (10:30 a.m.) – Johnaya Givens, Osereme Erewele
Men’s Long Jump – Courtney Thomas, Carter Shell
Women’s Pole Vault (10:30 a.m.) – Avery Shell
Men’s Pole Vault – Bradley Jelmert, Matthew Keown
Women’s High Jump (after Men’s HJ at 12:00) – Jazzmine Harvey, Camryn Newton-Smith
Women’s Weight Throw (12:00 p.m.) – Marie Reed, Grace Flowers, Chastery Fuamatu
Men’s Weight Throw – Eron Carter, Aimar Palma Simo
Women’s Triple Jump (12:30 p.m.) – Johnaya Givens, Imani Udoumana
Track Events (Begin at 11:00 a.m.; Women followed by Men; all finals)
Women’s 60m Hurdles (11:00 a.m.) – Camryn Newton-Smith
Women’s 60m (11:25 a.m.) – Johnaya Givens, Imani Udoumana
Men’s 60m (11:30 a.m.) – Carter Shell
Women’s Mile (11:45 a.m.) – Sophia Oury, Pauline Meyer, Elizabeth Martin, McKenzie Cornell
Men’s Mile (11:55 a.m.) – Bennett Pascoe, Seth Waters, Jacob Pyeatt, Coleman Wilson, Alejandro Vargas
Women’s 800m (12:35 p.m.) – Pauline Meyer, Kayla Wade, Elizabeth Martin
Men’s 800m (12:45 p.m.) – Gregoire Saury, Alejandro Vargas, Seth Waters
Women’s 200m (1:00 p.m.) – Osereme Erewele
Men’s 200m (1:10 p.m.) – Courtney Thomas
Women’s 5000m (1:25 p.m.) – Elizabeth Gillette, Sophie Leathers
Men’s 5000m (1:45 p.m.) – John Carder
