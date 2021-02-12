Arkansas State track & field sets three indoor records at Division I Challenge

Records were made to be broken.
That happened to three Arkansas State indoor school records on Friday at the Division I Challenge, as Red Wolves posted record-setting performances in the women’s mile, men’s mile and women’s weight throw.
Pauline Meyer was the first record-breaker of the day, winning the mile in 4:50.94 to not only break Anaelle Charles’ mark set in 2018, but earn 10 points for the Scarlet and Black in the scored meet. Meyer also placed third in the 800m with a time of 2:15.51.
In the next event on the track, the oldest school record in program history fell, as Seth Waters and Bennett Pascoe each surpassed Bob Giersberg’s 1968 record of 4:08.44. Waters placed third in 4:06.94 while Pascoe also bested Giersberg with a fourth-place result in 4:08.17, which put him at No. 2 in school history. Waters then placed second in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:54.04.
Grace Flowers was the third record-breaker of the day, doing so in the women’s weight throw. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native uncorked a massive throw of 20.25m (66-5.25) to win her event, set a facility record and break All-American Erin Farmer’s 2017 mark of 20.00m (65-8.25) in the process. Flowers also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 14.58m (47-10.0).
In the scored meet, A-State’s women placed second to South Dakota with 85 points. The men placed third, totaling 71 points. The Red Wolves won five events, two men and three women and notched 17 top-three results. A-State athletes also tallied eight personal-best performances.
Camryn Newton-Smith posted a pair of runner-up finishes, running a personal-best 8.49 in the women’s 60m hurdles and then placing second in the high jump with a mark of 1.64m (5-5.0).
Imani Udoumana was victorious in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 11.98m (39-3.75) while Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas went 1-2 in the men’s long jump. Shell jumped a personal-best 7.57m (24-10.0) while Thomas leaped 7.00m (22-11.75).
In the men’s pole vault, Bradley Jelmert continued to build on his strong rookie campaign, placing third in the men’s pole vault with a personal-best 5.17m (16-11.5).
Eron Carter and Aimar Palma Simo once again went 1-2 in the men’s weight throw, with Carter winning with a toss of 19.57m (64-2.5). Palma Simo posted a throw of 19.42m (63-8.75). Carter also recorded a season-best 15.63m (51-3.5) in the men’s shot put.
For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
A-STATE AT THE DIVISION I CHALLENGE | FEB. 12 | TOPEKA, KAN.
WOMEN’S RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES
1. South Dakota – 128.5 points
2. Arkansas State – 85
3. Wichita State – 84.5
4. Tulsa – 65
5. Oral Roberts – 56
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
60m: Sasha Wells (Oral Roberts), 7.51
A-State: 4. Imani Udoumana, 7.80 [4 points]; 11. Johnaya Givens, 8.23
200m: Sasha Wells (Oral Roberts), 24.56
A-State: 3. Osereme Erewele, 24.84 [6 points]
800m: Brianna Hays (Tulsa), 2:13.25
A-State: 3. Pauline Meyer, 2:15.51 [6 points]; 6. Kayla Wade, 2:17.50* [1 point]; 9. Elizabeth Martin, 2:23.88
Mile: 1. Pauline Meyer, 4:50.94* [School Record; 10 points]; 13. Elizabeth Martin, 5:06.16; 16. Sophia Oury, 5:16.35; 17. McKenzie Cornell, 5:26.25
5000m: Winny Koskei (Wichita State), 16:32.95
A-State: 7. Sophie Leathers, 17:30.41; 8. Elizabeth Gillette, 17:43.64
60m Hurdles: Sasha Wells (Oral Roberts), 8.40
A-State: 2. Camryn Newton-Smith, 8.46* [8 points]
High Jump: Carly Haring (South Dakota), 1.75m (5-8.75)
A-State: 2. Camryn Newton-Smith, 1.65m (5-5.0) [8 points]; 6. Jazzmine Harvey, 1.55m (5-1.0) [1 point]
Pole Vault: Makiah Hunt (South Dakota), 4.03m (13-2.5)
A-State: 8. Avery Shell, 3.43m (11-3.0)
Long Jump: Holly Gerberding (South Dakota), 5.75m (18-10.5)
A-State: 3. Osereme Erewele, 5.65m (18-6.5) [6 points]; 7. Johnaya Givens, 5.21m (17-1.25)
Triple Jump: 1. Imani Udoumana, 11.98m (39-3.75) [10 points]; 3. Johnaya Givens, 11.54m (37-10.5) [6 points]
Shot Put: Callie Henrich (South Dakota), 14.92m (48-11.5)
A-State: 2. Grace Flowers, 14.58m (47-10.0) [8 points]; 6. Babette Vandeput, 12.86m (42-2.25) [1 point]
Weight Throw: 1. Grace Flowers, 20.25m (66-5.25)* [School record; 10 points]
MEN’S FINAL RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES
1. South Dakota – 130 points
2. Wichita State – 115
3. Arkansas State – 71
4. Oral Roberts – 63
5. Tulsa – 36
6. Central Arkansas – 10
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
60m: Dylan Kautz (South Dakota), 6.85
A-State: 7. Carter Shell, 7.04
200m: Bradley Dormeus (Oral Roberts), 21.65
A-State: 7. Courtney Thomas, 22.46
800m: Terry Robinson, Jr. (Central Arkansas), 1:51.18
A-State: 2. Seth Waters, 1:54.04 [8 points]; 6. Gregoire Saury, 1:55.87* [1 point]; 8. Alejandro Vargas, 1:56.83
Mile: Jed Helker (Wichita State), 4:06.03
A-State: 3. Seth Waters, 4:06.94* [School record; 6 points]; 4. Bennett Pascoe, 4:08.17* [No. 2 in school history; 4 pts]; 11. Coleman Wilson, 4:21.14*; Alejandro Vargas, DNF
5000m: Merga Gemeda (South Dakota), 14:35.24
A-State: 15. John Carder, 15:27.19
Pole Vault: Ethan Bray (South Dakota), 5.62m (18-5.25)
A-State: 3. Bradley Jelmert, 5.17m (16-11.5)* [6 points]; 7. Matthew Keown, 4.42m (14-6.0)
Long Jump: 1. Carter Shell, 7.57m (24-10.0)* [10 points]; 2. Courtney Thomas, 7.00m (22-11.75) [8 points]
Shot Put: Jessie Sullivan (South Dakota), 16.96m (55-7.75)
A-State: 3. Eron Carter, 15.63m (51-3.5)^ [6 points]; 4. Eric Williams, 15.25m (50-0.5) [4 points]
Weight Throw: 1. Eron Carter, 19.57m (64-2.5) [10 points]; 2. Aimar Palma Simo, 19.42m (63-8.75) [8 points]
