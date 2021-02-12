Arkansas State track & field sets three indoor records at Division I Challenge

In the next event on the track, the oldest school record in program history fell, as Seth Waters and Bennett Pascoe each surpassed Bob Giersberg’s 1968 record of 4:08.44. Waters placed third in 4:06.94 while Pascoe also bested Giersberg with a fourth-place result in 4:08.17, which put him at No. 2 in school history. Waters then placed second in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:54.04.