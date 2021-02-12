Braxton Burnside hits 2 HR but #16 Arkansas softball falls to #10 Oklahoma State

The Hogs scratched out a single tally in the fifth as redshirt sophomore third baseman Valerie Ventura sliced an infield single to third, plating LaValley. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Arkansas’ offense exploded for seven runs and grabbed an 11-10 lead. After Gibson’s second double, a redshirt senior Ryan Jackson hit by pitch and a redshirt junior Linnie Malkin walk, LaValley once again plated a run drawing a bases loaded walk to open the frame’s scoring. In a pinch hit assignment, redshirt sophomore Sam Torres poked a ball through Oklahoma State’s first baseman, plating two more runs. Ventura followed reaching on a fielder’s choice which pulled the Hogs within two, 11-9. McEwen walked in front of Burnside setting up her second homer of the day, a towering three-run blast over the left field wall, giving Arkansas a 11-10 edge.