COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held at the Black River Coliseum on Friday, February 12.
Poplar Bluff police asked that drivers avoid the area around the building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the clinic.
They said officers will be assisting with crossing and conducting traffic enforcement during the event.
According to the Butler County Health Department, there are currently no plans for a second dose event.
Due to the type of vaccine and the storage of vaccine, they said they are unable to reschedule appointments. However, things are subject to change.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking those that do not have a vaccine appointment to avoid the area if possible.
Those that cannot avoid the area should watch for pedestrians and drive with caution.
