Dangerously Cold Weekend, Looming Winter Storm

Get ready for a cold weekend. Temperatures start in the teens on Saturday with wind chills in the single digits. We may see a little sun on Saturday, but clouds will still be around too. Clouds increase and temperatures drop as we head into Sunday. Highs only in the teens expected. Snow showers start to move in during the evening, with heavier snow arriving Monday. For this first system, 4-8 inches of snow expected across Region 8. Not everyone sees up to 8″! Sleet may also mix in for some reducing snow totals. Road conditions will deteriorate very fast Sunday evening and stay bad for much of the week. Snow on the ground will help lower temperatures, and some may wake up near zero degrees a few mornings next week. This is dangerously cold air! Protect pets, pipes, and people. Another winter system may bring more snow or ice Wednesday into Thursday. Too soon to know amounts, but anything it drops will make a bad situation worse. Try to prepare now as much as you can.