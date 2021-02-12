’Do not put salt on Boswell’: Street in Batesville gathers dozens for snow day sledding

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, a decades-old ritual was the center of fun Thursday.
Several people in Batesville got out in the elements and made the most of the snow day by sledding on Boswell Street.
“That was the first call I made this morning to our streets supervisor, ‘do not put salt on Boswell,’” Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said.
Mayor Elumbaugh had his street department block off the street so kids of all ages could enjoy a safe and fun day.
Several on Facebook chimed in about their memories.
“I got a call from Dr. Chris Beller and he said ‘aye my business is on Boswell Street, but I love it. My dad used to call the Mayor every time we had a big snow and we would close Boswell Street so thank you for doing this.’”
But, as the snow and ice melted, others had to find alternative spots.
Jagger Johnston had an AMI school day but still made it to campus to utilize the hills.
“I do have another sled over there in the truck, but this one slides better,” Johnston said.
Brothers Asher and Kade Stroud also enjoyed the day sledding at Batesville High School.
“There’s just like an inch of ice where we can just go sled and just sled down very fast and just have a fun day,” Asher said.
There’s no age limit on sledding, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh couldn’t resist and took a ride down a hill. He says the snow day brought some normalcy to their lives.
“COVID, it’s been a challenge for all of us and this just gives us a breath of fresh air. No sunshine, a little ice, and snow,” Elumbaugh said.
As more winter weather makes its way to the area, Mayor Elumbaugh says there’s no question about it they will shut down Boswell Street again for more winter fun.
