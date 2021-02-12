Feb. 12: White-knuckled morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Feb. 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Icy roads and slick sidewalks will stick around for a good while as our stretch sub-freezing temperatures continues.
Our daily highs only reach the mid-20s as we head into the weekend. In fact, the wind chill may drop to zero over the next few mornings.
A few snow flurries may fly on a mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday before more significant snow systems arrive next week.
3-5″ of snow will be possible on Monday, followed by another 3-5″ of snow on Wednesday.

News Headlines
This morning state and local road crews continue to work long hours clearing the roads. We have live team coverage on road conditions throughout Region 8 coming up at 6.
This week’s winter weather caused traffic woes for commuters and truckers alike on one Region 8 highway.
Neither sleet nor freezing rain will keep local florists from making those special Valentine’s Day deliveries.
Meanwhile, residents in one Region 8 community are demanding crews “do not put salt” on one of their streets.
In other news, a former Jonesboro man accused of killing his 6-year-old son will be tried a third time following an Arkansas State Supreme Court decision.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
