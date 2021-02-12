Hutchinson: States need to take lead in distributing vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says states need to take the lead in administering the coronavirus vaccine as the number of new virus cases in the state dropped.
Hutchinson on Friday was among a bipartisan group of governors and mayors who met with President Joe Biden to discuss the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Hutchinson said they also addressed the vaccine, and that he told the president the state’s don’t need to have duplicative programs.
Arkansas’ virus cases rose by 565, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 311,608. Its COVID-19 deaths rose by 13.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.