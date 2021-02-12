Icy roads, crashes slow truckers

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - This week’s winter weather caused headaches for commuters and truckers alike.
Interstate 55 from Turrell to Steele, Mo. saw multiple crashes within a 24-hour period, slowing traffic to a crawl.
While traveling the interstate might have been a bust for 18-wheelers, it was a boon for Love’s Truck Stop in Blytheville as many drivers pulled in off the road.
“We typically have 94 parking spots on our parking lot for professional drivers and it’s been pretty full,” said Brad Holifield, general manager for Love’s.
Axel Paulsen, a truck driver from Laredo, Texas, was heading to Michigan this week when road conditions in Northeast Arkansas started to worsen.
“It’s icy, really icy, so you cannot drive more than 20-25 miles per hour,” he said.
Paulsen mentioned that going through Little Rock and Memphis was extremely tough for him, “trailers upside down” while waiting over an hour in traffic.
“I saw six accidents. Six!” he said.
Other truck drivers told Region 8 News off-camera that traffic conditions on I-55 were awful.
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said his deputies, along with Arkansas State Police and local police, have worked together at crashes to ensure that everything gets cleared quickly and drivers can get around them safely.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.