Local florists fighting through ice to make Valentine’s Day deliveries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Valentine’s Day coming up on Sunday, the weather around the area is making deliveries difficult for florists.
Jonesboro flower shops Posey Peddler and Bearded Bouquet have seen plenty of orders come in over the past two weeks and they’re calling to be sure they don’t need to deliver to an alternate address.
“We’re calling customers who we were delivering to businesses just to make sure everyone’s at work,” Zach Jones, owner of Bearded Bouquet, said. “Other than that, we’re still rolling on.”
For Jones and Bridgette Mills Arnold, Owner of Posey Peddler, Valentine’s Day is their biggest event of the year. They say they’ve been preparing for the day for months.
“I haven’t really had a Valentine’s Day in my career here in 38 years with this much inclement weather,” Arnold said.
They say regardless of the weather, they’re still delivering to their customers.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.