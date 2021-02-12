Local physician has tips for combating freezing weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’ve likely heard officials tell you to stay inside during freezing weather, but for essential workers who work outdoors, staying in isn’t an option.
Dr. Bhavesh Joshi, a family physician and assistant professor at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State says combating the cold is not as simple as just bundling up.
“The number one factor is going to be listening to your body,” Dr. Joshi said.
Dr. Joshi, the team physician for A-State athletics, says while wearing layers will be the number one source of protection against the cold, other factors like staying hydrated and being well-fed also play a factor.
“You’ll be running through a lot more energy as your body tries to stay warmer,” Dr. Joshi said. “Staying well with good nutrition is going to be important.”
He says for those who work outdoors, building your schedule around taking breaks will also be key.
“Mother Nature is unrelenting right now,” Dr. Joshi said. “You’re going to have to work a shorter amount of time before you have to come back inside and recognize that.”
Dr. Joshi adds that our bodies have a much harder time retaining heat in the cold, so it’s important for you to have a plan if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time.
For those of you with kids or a pet running around the house, Dr. Joshi recommends additional layers to help protect them against potential frostbite or hypothermia.
