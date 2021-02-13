Arkansas legislature recesses session until Feb. 17, at earliest, due to impending winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The threat of winter weather throughout the state has caused the Arkansas General Assembly to recess until mid-next week at the earliest, officials said Saturday.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas House of Representatives, the General Assembly will recess until Wednesday, Feb. 17 “or until such time as the winter storm threat allows for safe travel.”
The entire state is under a winter storm warning due to the threat of snow and heavy winds heading to the region, starting Sunday.
The session started on Jan. 11 in Little Rock and lawmakers typically have a Monday through Thursday schedule at the capital.
