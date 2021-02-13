Arkansas State men’s basketball shoots 50 percent, Red Wolves beat Little Rock

In the second half, Little Rock would close the gap to as close as 14, but A-State continued to hold off the Trojans any further. After a pair of free throws by Fields made it 63-44 with under eight minutes to go, Little Rock went on a 7-0 run to trim A-State’s lead to 12. Eaton then broke the run with a transition layup at the 4:32 mark. A jumper by CJ White cut the Red Wolves’ lead to nine with just over a minute to play, but an emphatic slam by Omier with 33 seconds remaining to beat the shot clock sealed the deal.