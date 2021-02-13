Arkansas State women’s bowling 2nd after Day 1 of Bulldog Classic

After registering a 4,864 total pinfall, the Arkansas State Women’s bowling team is second place at the Bulldog Classic in Dallas, Texas.
“We were a little up and down today,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. But we got two good wins against Louisiana Tech and Vanderbilt. I am very proud of freshman Brooklyn Boudreau for stepping up in a big way for us.”
The Red Wolves finished the first day of competition with a 3-1 record to go along with a 194.6 average.
Snohomish, Wash., native Brooklyn Boudreau (5) earned a top-five finish for A-State as she registered a 1,036 total pinfall to go along with a 207.20 average. Reigning January Southland Bowling League Bowler of the Month, Faith Welch (10), notched a top-10 individual finish after knocking 1,010 pins for a 202.00 average.
A-State will return to action Saturday, Feb. 13, at 9:15 for traditional style matches at the Lady Techsters Classic.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.