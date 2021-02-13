Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 13 at 4:17 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:40 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 312,562 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 247,647 confirmed cases
    • 64,915 probable cases
  • 295,061 recoveries
  • 12,222 active cases
    • 8,411 confirmed active cases
    • 3,811 probable active cases
  • 5,252 total deaths
    • 4,201 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,051 deaths among probable cases
  • 690 currently hospitalized
    • 256 in ICU
    • 113 on ventilators
  • 2,986,826 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,662,995 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Feb, 13:

  1. Pulaski: 121
  2. Benton: 100
  3. Washington: 56
  4. Sebastian: 44
  5. Saline: 43

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,760 81 2,584 95 17,401
Clay 1,654 51 1,558 44 15,990
Cleburne 1,854 70 1,719 65 19,870
Craighead 12,606 333 12,098 174 104,144
Crittenden 5,597 169 5,335 91 36,215
Cross 1,874 43 1,784 47 14,991
Greene 5,740 156 5,511 73 42,213
Independence 3,614 122 3,373 119 35,257
Jackson 3,120 32 3,056 32 22,658
Lawrence 1,985 54 1,890 41 13,549
Mississippi 5,494 166 5,216 111 35,454
Poinsett 3,041 86 2,881 74 24,087
Randolph 1,906 41 1,816 49 16,620
St. Francis 3,400 68 3,295 37 28,135
Sharp 1,511 36 1,425 50 15,185
Stone 948 20 898 30 9,704
White 6,990 317 6,572 100 45,787
Woodruff 600 36 556 8 7,633

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

