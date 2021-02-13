Fire marshal recommends safe ways to keep your house warm

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures expected to drop over the weekend, Fire Marshal Daniel Holifield said you should not do anything that could put your home at risk of a fire.
One common mistake the Blytheville fire marshal says that he sees is people misuse or overuse their space heater.
He recommends not to leave them unattended and cut them off when you go to bed.
Fire Marshal Holifield mentioned that he has even heard people use their stove as a source of heat, which he would not encourage.
“I know people got to do what they got to do to stay warm, but just remember safety is priority because during this time we see a usual amount of house fires,” said the fire marshal.
Fire Marshal Holifield recommends that anyone who is struggling to get warm and visit the warming shelter Mississippi County Union Mission.
In precaution of COVID-19, space is limited, but Blytheville Police Chief Thompson says that there will be warming stations opened across town.
Region 8 News will have the details of the locations of the warming stations once they become available.
