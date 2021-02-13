Group discusses outdoor pet safety tips and laws

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week, temperatures have been low and this will continue through this weekend.
The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is shedding light on how to keep your pets safe.
The shelter said if it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your pet.
Their dogs are only outside long enough to clean out their indoor pens. For dogs and cats who cannot be brought in, you can still help them.
According to NEAHS Animal Welfare Investigator Rhonda Qualls, Arkansas state law mentions pets must have shelter on three sides with a covering.
“Anything that blocks the wind off them is going to help them tremendously,” she said.
She suggests putting a heat lamp inside their houses with hay and blankets.
Fresh water and food must also be accessible. The temperatures we’re experiencing quickly freeze water.
Qualls suggests a heated water bowl or making sure you change it out in the morning and evening.
Whatever you do, make sure they can get off cold concrete or ice.
“A constant contact with this ice is going to cause them to get frostbite, if they don’t,” she said.
Some breeds would prefer the cold, rather than a toasty house. Huskies and other big furry breeds can stay warm outside in these temperatures. Small dogs or ones with short hair will be cold.
Qualls said the best-case scenario is to bring them inside or make provisions for them if they choose to come in.
To report animal abuse, call your local law enforcement or message NEAHS on their Facebook page.
