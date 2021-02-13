Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas dropped Saturday as officials continued to stress the need for vaccinations.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 312,562 total cases as of Saturday, up 954 from Friday. The number of active cases fell 351 to 12,222, while the number of hospitalizations fell 22 to 690.
Gov. Hutchinson said while the numbers have dropped in recent weeks, work still needs to be done.
“There are 954 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While we saw lower cases than last week, we’re reminded of the severity of this virus with 40 additional deaths,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Even though the weather is cold, we must continue to get our vaccinations into arms. The virus does not take a day off.”
Officials said the number of people on ventilators also fell 10 to 113 Saturday.
Of the 40 statewide deaths, six were reported in Region 8 - one each in Baxter, Craighead, Greene, Independence, St. Francis and Sharp counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County first in the state with 121 cases.
State health officials also said there have been 467,237 total doses given since the vaccination program began in December, with about 15,000 vaccinations done Friday.
