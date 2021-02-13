Icy road conditions causing delays in emergency response

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The side streets of Blytheville have been covered in sleet over the past few days, causing emergency responders to move slower than usual to respond to Friday morning’s fire.
According to Fire Marshal Daniel Holifield, firefighters got the call about 7 a.m. Friday about a fire at an abandoned house on Kentucky Street.
Fire Marshal Holifield says that getting to a scene promptly was slightly difficult with the sleet on roads, but luckily, the fire was just minutes from the station.
“A three-minute response is actually pretty quick, but luckily, it was only a few blocks from the station,” said the fire marshal.
Crews decided to let the fire burn, but it did damage a couple of homes neighboring the abandoned house.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.