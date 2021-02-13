JET service to continue work in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With bitter, cold temperatures expected in the area, officials with the Jonesboro JET service said Friday they plan to work as best as they can in the weather.
According to a tweet from the city of Jonesboro, JET service started around 10 a.m. Friday in the city.
“Because of the freezing temperatures, buses will not likely be able to maintain regular schedules, but JET will serve its riders as best possible,” the post noted.
You can learn more about the transit system, including bus schedules, by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.