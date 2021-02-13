Lawrence County continues cleaning, preparing for potential snow Monday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the first wave of winter weather behind us, counties are beginning to prepare for the second round with snow in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.
Lawrence County Judge John Thomison says the prep work for potential snow doesn’t differ too much from the work they’ve done earlier this week.
“Everything that we would need to prepare, we worked on that earlier in the week,” Judge Thomison said.
He adds it’s all about preparing for the worst while also being ready to lend a helping hand.
Thomison says the county treated the highly traveled roads as quickly as they could when the freezing rain fell, but they did struggle with some side roads and county roads.
“[The ice] was so thin,” Thomison said. “Even though it was extremely slick, we couldn’t do anything else with the equipment we had.”
But, with what they could treat, they’ve been able to make significant progress and help out cities by providing equipment.
Now, Thomison says they will similarly prepare for the snow.
“We’re going to monitor this all weekend, try to get ahead of it,” Thomison said. “We have moved some equipment around where it’ll be easier for our operators to get to it.”
The county has 17 crew members alternating shifts but all are ready to go at any given time.
“During this event, we’ve had a few who work every day,” Thomison said. “We can call any of them out and a lot of them are cross-trained to do several different issues and either drive a truck or handle a piece of equipment.”
Thomison says equipment, including two sand trucks, saws, and limb chippers are all ready to go, and thousands of pounds of salt will be distributed throughout the county Sunday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.