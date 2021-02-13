“Move Over”: Officials stress being careful while driving in winter weather

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Area emergency crews have said that the winter weather and slick roads have been a dangerous combination.
One area emergency group said Friday that a crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper could have been deadly.
According to a Facebook post from Crittenden EMS, an Arkansas State Police vehicle was struck Thursday evening while a trooper provided traffic control for another trooper working a crash.
Officials said in the post that people should pay attention and give law enforcement enough room in the area if they see a crash.
“All parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries but could have been fatal,” the post noted.
