“Move Over”: Officials stress being careful while driving in winter weather
An area emergency group said Friday that an Arkansas State Police vehicle was struck Thursday evening while a trooper was providing traffic control for another trooper working a crash. (Source: Crittenden EMS Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 7:05 PM

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Area emergency crews have said that the winter weather and slick roads have been a dangerous combination.

One area emergency group said Friday that a crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper could have been deadly.

According to a Facebook post from Crittenden EMS, an Arkansas State Police vehicle was struck Thursday evening while a trooper provided traffic control for another trooper working a crash.

Officials said in the post that people should pay attention and give law enforcement enough room in the area if they see a crash.

“All parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries but could have been fatal,” the post noted.

