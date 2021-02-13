Project Paragould aims to keep the community warm with coat drive

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The weather has been brutally cold.
Something we take for granted is having a warm coat, however, Project Paragould and Project Warm of Jonesboro are teaming up to ensure everyone can keep warm this winter.
On Saturday, they held a coat drive and, within a few minutes, collected several coats and pullovers.
Project creator Nate Archibald says that after receiving coats, they tie them up on telephone poles. That way, no one feels embarrassed about having to ask.
“One of our volunteers tied one out in December. As soon as he put one out, someone was right behind him untying it,” said Archibald. “He got to actually witness someone receiving that coat. You could tell they were excited about getting that warm coat.”
Archibald says that coats are especially needed with the upcoming snow and harsh winter weather.
“I think we take for granted that everyone is going to have that warm coat. We all have pullovers or sweatshirts but when it does get this cold, having a warm coat makes a huge difference,” said Archibald.
