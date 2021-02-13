Region 8 COVID-19 death toll

COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on Northeast Arkansas. (Source: Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 5:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On March 11, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas’s first “presumptive case” of the coronavirus.

A little more than 2 weeks later, on March 24, the state recorded its first COVID-related death.

Since then, the virus has taken a deadly toll on the state, including Region 8.

Lawrence County recorded Northeast Arkansas’s first COVID-related death on April 4. Three weeks later, on April 28, Poinsett was the second county in our area to report a death.

It would not be until June 6 that Craighead, the region’s most populous county, would report its first death. By then, 9 people in Lawrence County had died.

It would be several more weeks before other counties in Northeast Arkansas reported residents dying from the coronavirus.

Greene County recorded its first fatality due to COVID-19 on July 24.

While Independence County was the last to report its first death on Aug. 4, since then it has reported 70 more people have died.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Arkansas Department of Health reports the following deaths in Northeast Arkansas:

County Feb. 15 Deaths New Deaths Total Deaths
Clay 44 1 45
Craighead 174 0 174
Greene 73 1 74
Independence 119 0 119
Jackson 33 0 33
Lawrence 41 0 41
Mississippi 112 0 112
Poinsett 74 1 75
Randolph 49 0 49

