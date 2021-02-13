Report: State Rep. Marsh Davis tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A Region 8 lawmaker has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to content partner KATV.
Rep. Marsh Davis (R-Cherokee Village) tested positive for the virus. Davis was elected in 2019 and is in his second term.
KATV reported that Davis, who represents District 61, which covers Baxter, Fulton, Sharp and Randolph counties, was last at the Capitol Wednesday and notified House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) about the diagnosis Friday.
Officials said at least 11 lawmakers in the state have tested positive for the virus.
