Arkansas men upset No. 10 Mizzou

BIG PICTURE Missouri: The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its current top 16 teams on Saturday, and the Tigers received a No. 4 seed as the No. 16 team overall. Missouri earned that spot thanks in large part to victories over two No. 2 seeds (Illinois and Alabama) and one No. 3 seed (Tennessee). Two straight losses, though, raise some concerns that the team is trending in the wrong direction late in the season.