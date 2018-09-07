Our 2nd Snow Storm is Here

Snow showers moved in early this morning, covering up freshly plowed streets and highways. On-and-off snowfall continues from today through tonight and into Thursday morning. Many of us will come away with 4″ of fresh snow during this time. Near-record cold air is set to retreat northward as we head into the weekend, however. Warm air battles back into Region 8 with daily highs climbing into the 40s and 50s by early next week. A few rain showers are possible on Sunday. Between the rain and milder temperature, most of the snowfall should melt away. Stay tuned.