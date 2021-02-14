Little Rock rallies in overtime to defeat Arkansas State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (2/13/21) – A layup by Jada Stinson tied things up at 48 and forced overtime, but Little Rock outscored the Arkansas State women’s basketball team 12-8 in the back-and-forth overtime period to hold off the Red Wolves 60-56 on Saturday inside the Jack Stephens Center.
A-State (9-9, 4-8 SBC) led for nearly 35 minutes and by as much as 10 in the second half, but clutch three-point shooting by Teal Battle kept the Trojans (12-7, 8-4) in it. Battle scored a game-high 25 points with 11 rebounds.
“We battled today,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “It stung more in the locker room today after the game, and the reason it stung more was because we invested more. There’s something to be said for that. We have to close out games. We made a couple of late-game miscues and we can’t have those happen. I was much more pleased with the fight that we had today.”
Trinitee Jackson led A-State with a career high-tying 13 points and six rebounds. Peyton Martin notched 12 points with three boards, moving up to 19th all-time in program history in scoring with 1,075 points. Morgan Wallace posted a solid day, tallying nine points and eight rebounds. A-State shot 42.6 percent (23-54) as a team and outscored Little Rock in the paint 36-20.
In addition to Battle’s double-double, Tia Harvey collected 16 points – 11 in the first half – while Krystan Vornes tallied 12 points and nine boards. The Trojans shot 33.9 percent (20-59) from the floor and won the battle of the boards 37-34.
The Red Wolves scored the game’s first four points on a pair of inside baskets by Martin and Jackson. An 8-2 Little Rock run moved the Trojans ahead 8-6, as they held a one-possession lead through the rest of the quarter, leading 13-12 after first 10.
A-State took a 17-13 lead with a pair of early buckets before the Trojans tied it up at 17. Then the Red Wolves buckled down both on defense and on the glass while outscoring Little Rock 10-4 down the stretch to hold a 29-21 halftime edge. Talia Roldan was responsible for five of those points with a trey and second-chance layup. A-State outrebounded Little Rock 13-6 in the period, holding the Trojans to just 28.6 percent from the field.
After a Martin layup stretched A-State’s lead to 10 with 7:21 to go in the third, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run to cut it to 31-27 midway through the period. A pair of free throws by Jackson made it 33-27 before Little Rock scored five straight to make it a one-point contest. Wallace knocked down a midrange jumper with under a minute left to give the Red Wolves a 35-32 lead after three.
Five straight points by Wallace opened up the fourth to make it 40-32 A-State with under six to play. The Trojans then began their three-point barrage to chip away at the lead, taking a 48-46 lead with 43 seconds left after back-to-back treys by Battle. Stinson then hit her game-tying layup with 25 seconds to play, sending the game into overtime.
Karolina Szydlowska hit a short jumper to open up the extra period, but Battle continued to heat up from deep, knocking down a pair of threes while Vornes hit four consecutive free throws to make it a two-possession game and ultimately end the game.
The Red Wolves return home Monday for a makeup game versus ULM. Tipoff versus the Warhawks is slated for 6 p.m. CT and the broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
