Willis’ jumper lifts A-State to road win over Little Rock

A-State’s lead ballooned to 17 early in the second half after Felts drained a trey, but the Trojans would not go away, as an 11-0 run made it 49-44 with 11:07 remaining. Little Rock took a 56-55 lead with 7:04 to go on a layup by Maric before the Red Wolves reclaimed a six-point edge with under five minutes left. Four straight points by Maric tied things at 65 with 43 seconds left, but A-State got the key basket it needed when Willis’ fade-away off the offensive glass found the net. A last-second three by White drew iron, but was no good as time expired to seal the victory.