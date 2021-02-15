Winter Storm: Region 8 contends with sub-zero temperatures, snow-packed roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The snow might have stopped falling for now, but record-breaking sub-zero temperatures and wind chills Tuesday posed dangerous threats to people throughout Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
“You name it, we’ve got it,” said Meteorologist Bryan McCormick. “Look for dangerous ‘feels like’ temperatures of 10-15 degrees below zero for the first half of Tuesday.”
He added another Winter Storm Warning would go into effect late Tuesday night with another 4-8 inches of snowfall expected by Thursday morning.
Hopefully, this next round of winter weather will give way to warmer temps.
“Sunshine returns Friday to carry us above the freezing mark and into the 40s this weekend,” McCormick said. “We’ll continue thaw with scattered showers on Sunday.”
Snow-packed roads and black ice made for treacherous travel Tuesday morning, according to Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley.
By 7 a.m., Presley reported multiple vehicles stalled on the slick roadways. Because of the extremely cold temperatures, he advised stranded motorists to stay in their vehicles and call 911.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry took the Region 8 StormTracker out Tuesday morning to check on the roads.
“It is very dangerous out here this morning if you are in a hurry,” Castleberry said. He urged motorists to slow down and take it easy.
The Arkansas National Guard has been called in to assist emergency responders. Presley said the Guard would work off the Arkansas State Police’s Troop C radio to dispatch help with rescues, stalled vehicles, and welfare concerns.
For those who must travel, Presley advises carrying an emergency supply kit in case motorists find themselves stranded:
Here are the links to the latest road conditions in Arkansas and surrounding states:
- Arkansas: https://idrivearkansas.com
- Missouri: http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html
- Tennessee: https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic
Despite warnings from utility companies that increased demand was straining their systems, only a few hundred people in Northeast Arkansas reported power outages Tuesday morning.
The bulk of those outages were in the Craighead Electric Cooperative coverage area. The company said a transmission line feeding its substations in Earle, Lepanto, and Marked Tree had been lost. Although power had been restored to Lepanto and Marked Tree by 5:30 a.m., the company reported 570 outages.
Here are the links to report power outages in your area:
For those looking for a warm place to stay, a few warming shelters have opened:
Black Oak
- New Hope Baptist Church, 101 S. Main, gym open 24 hours a day all week. Free meals, hot showers (must bring own towels), and a washer/dryer provided. Cots available for those needing to spend the night (must bring own blankets). For more information, call Pastor Heath Hawkins at 870-761-3599, Randy Couch at 870-974-2743, or Justin Cook at 870-275-3242.
- Harrisburg Community Center, 200 W. South St., has food, cots, supplies, and a place for people to spend the night. Those needing assistance getting to the shelter should call the Poinsett Co. Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116.
- Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Allen and Parker Parks, open 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- The Salvation Army in Jonesboro, located at 800 Cate Ave., has opened a 24-hour warming center.
Kennett
- Safehaven, 1201 Ely Rd., for homeless and stranded motorists.
- Abundant Life Assembly, 1902 St. Francis St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Slicer Street Church of Christ, 310 Slicer St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paragould
- Greater Vision Church and Eastside Baptist Church warming center, 529 East Court St., open 24 hours through Feb. 19. Greater Vision Church will also provide overnight shelter.
- Labor Park building, 309 S. 6th St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mission Outreach, 901 E. Lake St., open for hot meals.
