Winter weather impacts district tournaments in HS basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather throughout Arkansas has impacted high school basketball. Some are postponed while others are canceled. We’ll update this link whenever we get new details.
5A East
- Canceled remainder of regular season schedule
- Conference tournament begins Monday 7:00pm (Girls) & Tuesday 7:00pm (Boys). Top 4 teams advance to 5A State Tournament
4A-3 Tournament (Postponed)
- ADs will meet Thursday afternoon to decide on status. No games until then.
3A-3 Tournament (Postponed)
- Was scheduled to start Monday
2A-3 Tournament (Postponed)
- Was scheduled to start Monday
2A-2 Tournament (Canceled)
1A-3 Tournament (Postponed)
- Tournament was scheduled to resume Tuesday
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.