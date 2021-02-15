Winter weather impacts district tournaments in HS basketball

By Chris Hudgison | February 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather throughout Arkansas has impacted high school basketball. Some are postponed while others are canceled. We’ll update this link whenever we get new details.

5A East

- Canceled remainder of regular season schedule

- Conference tournament begins Monday 7:00pm (Girls) & Tuesday 7:00pm (Boys). Top 4 teams advance to 5A State Tournament

4A-3 Tournament (Postponed)

- ADs will meet Thursday afternoon to decide on status. No games until then.

3A-3 Tournament (Postponed)

- Was scheduled to start Monday

2A-3 Tournament (Postponed)

- Was scheduled to start Monday

2A-2 Tournament (Canceled)

1A-3 Tournament (Postponed)

- Tournament was scheduled to resume Tuesday

