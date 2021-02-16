Arkansas State baseball postpones series with Missouri State

Arkansas State baseball postpones series with Missouri State
By Miya Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | February 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 3:42 PM

Due to inclement weather in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State baseball program has postponed its season-opening three-game weekend-series against Missouri State.

The series will become two-midweek contests on Tuesday, March 9 (5 p.m.), and Wednesday, March 10 (3 p.m), in Jonesboro.

A-State’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Oxford, against Ole Miss, with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.