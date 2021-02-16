Arkansas State baseball postpones series with Missouri State

Due to inclement weather in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State baseball program has postponed its season-opening three-game weekend-series against Missouri State.
The series will become two-midweek contests on Tuesday, March 9 (5 p.m.), and Wednesday, March 10 (3 p.m), in Jonesboro.
A-State’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Oxford, against Ole Miss, with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
