Corning issues city-wide boil order after water main break

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Corning has issued a city-wide boil order after an overnight water main break.
Corning Mayor Greg Ahrent told Region 8 News, a water main burst in the city overnight, and caused many to lose their water.
The busted water main was on Stephen Lane in Corning.
Crews have been working to fix it since Tuesday morning.
Mayor Ahrent says they’re hoping to fix it by Wednesday evening.
Ahrent said the boil order would be in effect until further notice.
Some water lines had to be rerouted, or turned off, to try and relieve pressure so crews could work on fixing the break, the Mayor said.
Ahrent mentioned that the extreme temperatures make this a hard fix and will prolong their efforts to fix the water main.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.