Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 16 at 5:46 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 313,525 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 248,445 confirmed cases
    • 65,080 probable cases
  • 299,107 recoveries
  • 9,104 active cases
    • 6,423 confirmed active cases
    • 2,681 probable active cases
  • 5,287 total deaths
    • 4,233 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,054 deaths among probable cases
  • 638 currently hospitalized
    • 250 in ICU
    • 110 on ventilators
  • 3,003,299 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.4% positive antigen tests
  • 2,678,432 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, Feb, 16:

  1. Washington: 24
  2. Jefferson: 18
  3. Pulaski: 18
  4. Lonoke: 15
  5. Benton: 14

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,764 61 2,608 95 17,433
Clay 1,656 32 1,578 45 16,027
Cleburne 1,856 53 1,737 66 19,952
Craighead 12,629 256 12,198 174 104,529
Crittenden 5,753 135 5,384 92 36,327
Cross 1,878 31 1,800 47 15,048
Greene 5,753 111 5,568 74 42,387
Independence 3,620 95 3,406 119 35,658
Jackson 3,124 23 3,068 33 22,723
Lawrence 1,986 40 1,905 41 13,589
Mississippi 5,501 128 5,260 112 35,625
Poinsett 3,050 61 2,914 75 24,169
Randolph 1,910 27 1,834 49 16,818
St. Francis 3,407 59 3,311 37 28,235
Sharp 1,509 21 1,438 50 15,242
Stone 948 18 900 30 9,839
White 7,014 235 6,677 101 46,348
Woodruff 600 18 574 8 7,675

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

