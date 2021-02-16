Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 313,525 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 248,445 confirmed cases
- 65,080 probable cases
- 299,107 recoveries
- 9,104 active cases
- 6,423 confirmed active cases
- 2,681 probable active cases
- 5,287 total deaths
- 4,233 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,054 deaths among probable cases
- 638 currently hospitalized
- 250 in ICU
- 110 on ventilators
- 3,003,299 people total have been tested
- 9.6% positive PCR tests
- 18.4% positive antigen tests
- 2,678,432 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, Feb, 16:
- Washington: 24
- Jefferson: 18
- Pulaski: 18
- Lonoke: 15
- Benton: 14
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.
On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.
