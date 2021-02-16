Feb. 16: Region 8 waking to extremely dangerous wind chills, treacherous roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Feb. 16. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Even though the sun will come out today, we will still be VERY cold.
Wind chill readings will be below zero to as low as 15 below across the Mid-South.
Another winter storm will move in as early tonight with snow across Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.
As much as 4-8 inches of snowfall is expected in addition to what we have already received.
News Headlines
This morning, crews from Trumann to Walnut Ridge and all parts in between are out clearing the roadways. Our crews are out as well with live reports from Jonesboro, Paragould and from our Region 8 StormTracker.
With temperatures dipping to zero and below, warming shelters are opening all across Region 8.
The Arctic blast is taking its toll on several utility companies throughout the state as they urge customers to lower their thermostats to avoid outages.
