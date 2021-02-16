Crippling storm hampers vaccinations as FEMA opens new sites

Deaths are running at about 1,700 per day on average, down by more than 1,600 (or almost 49%) from their peak in mid-January. And the average number of new cases per day has dropped to about 85,000, the lowest in 3 1/2 months. That’s down from a peak of almost a quarter-million per day in early January. The overall U.S. death toll is at nearly 490,000.