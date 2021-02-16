Former A-State WR Jerry Mack named Tennessee RBs coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KAIT) - A former A-State Indian is now in the SEC.
Jerry Mack was hired Monday as Tennessee’s running backs coach. He’s had quite the rise in the coaching ranks. Mack was Rice offensive coordinator for the last 3 seasons. Before that he was North Carolina Central head coach from 2014-2017, leading the Eagles to 3 consecutive MEAC titles. NC Central also played in the 2016 Celebration Bowl.
Mack has also had stops at South Alabama, Memphis, UAPB, UCA, Jackson State, & Delta State. Jerry was an Arkansas State wide receiver from 2001 to 2003.
Former Red Wolves assistants Glen Elarbee (OL) & Kodi Burns (WRs) are also on the 2021 Tennessee coaching staff.
